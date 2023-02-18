Layers of Fear Release Window Revealed

Layers of Fear now has a release window with Bloober Team 's new horror game scheduled to be out at some point in June, the developer announced this week. That'll put the game out roughly one year after Bloober Team announced it in June 2022 with the developer teasing it to be the third game in the series but also a remake of sorts since it adopts the title of the original game, Layers of Fear , which released back in 2016.

The release window was announced as part of this weekend's IGN Fan Fest event with Bloober Team putting out the trailer below to show off more of the game. It features some themes and scenes that should look familiar to those who were acquainted with the original Layers of Fear .

"Layers of Fear (2023) is the crowning work of the Layers series that features 2016's Layers of Fear, along with its expansion 'Inheritance' and the later sequel Layers of Fear 2," a preview of the new game said. "Experience new game mechanics, new scares, and a new chapter titled 'The Final Note' that expands on the story of the original Layers of Fear through the perspective of the antagonist, the Painter's wife. Fear and madness await - stay tuned for more details!"

You'll notice that Bloober Team specifies in the overview of this game that this Layers of Fear is the one coming out in 2023. If that name looks a bit different to you, you're not imagining things - the name of the new game was indeed changed. It was originally announced as "Layers of Fears," emphasis on the plurality of "fears" there, but Bloober Team's branding for the game now has dropped that "s" and has gone back to "Layers of Fear" to mimic the title of the first game. Descriptions of the game now reflect the new title, but you'll find examples of the previous format in things like older trailers and screenshots from the game.

"By adding the 's' we wanted to emphasize that this game is based on the original games but also contains new storylines that bonds every thread from the series," an explanation shared on Twitter said. "However, we received feedback from our fans who loved the original name. And we've decided to get back to the roots."

Related:

Layers of Fear will be out in June 2023.