2 Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Tree In Blauvelt

By Joe Lombardi,

10 days ago
Moison Road in Blauvelt. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Two people were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in a residential Hudson Valley neighborhood.

It happened in Rockland County at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 in the hamlet of Blauvelt.

A tan, four-door 2003 Acura RL was traveling north on Moison Road North when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the west side of the road, Orangetown Police said.

The passenger in the car had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Blauvelt Fire Department.

Both occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team is conducting further investigation.

The South Orangetown Ambulance Corps and Rockland County Paramedics responded to the scene to assist.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police Department at 845-359-3700.

