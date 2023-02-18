Open in App
Hazard, KY
FOX 56

Altercation turns physical, leads to Hazard man charged with murder

By Matthew Duckworth,

10 days ago

HAZARD, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police were called to investigate a shooting complaint on Gambill Drive in the Hazard community.

At 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, KSP was dispatched to the scene where they found 29-year-old Ryan Whitaker, of Hazard, in Hazard in the driveway of the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Initial investigations revealed Whitaker was in a verbal altercation with Troy Campbell, 27, of Hazard, and things escalated until Campbell shot Whitaker multiple times.

Whitaker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Perry County Coroner’s Office.

Campbell was taken into custody and charged with murder.

He is being housed at the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

