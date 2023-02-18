Three CMass wrestlers capture divisional state titles after two days of competition

Three Central Mass. high school wrestlers emerged as divisional state champions after two days of competition over this weekend.

Algonquin's Rafael Knapp captured the Division 1 state title at 170 pounds on Saturday, Northbridge's Anthony Vickers won in Division 2 at 113 pounds, and Monty Tech's Jonah Paulino took the D2 crown at 132.

Division 1

Knapp defeated Chelmsford's Jack Walsh, 6-4, in his title match, after pinning Methuen's Joseph Bolduc in a morning semifinal.

After the second and final day of competition at Methuen High, St. John's (59 points) placed 12th of 47 teams, with a runner-up, fourth- and fifth-place wrestlers.

Curtis Ewing Jr. of St. John's placed second, at 160. He advanced to the final by forfeit over Haverhill's Brent Nicolosi before a 26-11 loss to Rawson Iwanicki of St. John's Prep, the team champion.

Landan Gray, also of St. John's, advanced through the consolation bracket to the third-place match, where he lost to Tyler Kadish of Newton South.

Teammate Navid Sohaili lost his 126-pound semifinal by fall to Newton South's Dylan Kadish and after dropping a consolation match won his fifth-place match via forfeit.

Leominster's Troy Greaney was runner-up at 145 pounds. He defeated Methuen's Vincent Demaio, 9-7, in a morning semifinal before he was defeated by Central Catholic's James Bohenko, 7-2, in the title match.

Shepherd Hill had a pair of fifth-place finishes, from Justin Kelly at 113 pounds and Sawyer Ayotte at 138.

Worcester Tech's Omid Sabr lost by fall in his semifinal at 138 to Shawsheen's Sidney Tildsley.

Division 2

The top-seeded Paulino led the Bulldogs (100 points) to a fifth-place team finish at Milton High.

Paulino capture the crown by pinning Sharon's Nick Varvak at 1:28 of the final match. In the morning semifinal, Paulino posted an 8-1 decision over North Attleborough's Baxton Ferro.

Teammate Xaedyn Natal won his third-place match at 145 over Salem's Brendan Dalton by fall. Monty Tech's Cooper Weibe (120) and Jeff Kidwell (138) placed fourth, and fellow Bulldog Gregory Lehmann was fifth at 160. All five top-five Monty Tech wrestlers qualified for next week's All-State Championships.

In the 113-pound final, Vickers posted a 6-3 victory over Aidan Baum of Milford, the team champion. Vickers pinned Bellingham's Joel Purl in a morning semifinal.

Marlborough's Miguel Borges also finished third after his 4-3 verdict over Belmont's Nadim Baghdady Jr. in the consolation final.

Division 3

North Middlesex and Quabbin had wrestlers competing Saturday at Wakefield High and tied for 26th (29 points) out of 55 teams.

North Middlesex's Mathew Piper lost his semifinal at 285 pounds to Melrose's Braden Marceau, 17-4. His teammate, Noah Lake, prevailed in his consolation semifinal, with a 12-2 decision over Melrose's Marco Albanese.

Quabbin's Cole Wilson finished seventh at 152 pounds with a walk-over on Saturday. He earlier posted a 8-5 decision over Foxborough's Connor McNamara in the consolation bracket.

Keefe Tech's Kevin Ribeiro advanced to the 106-pound championship match before losing to Tewksbury's Nick Desisto, 12-7.