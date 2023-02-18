Open in App
Washington, DC
DC News Now

MPD releases body camera footage of officer-involved shooting

By Paola Belloso,

10 days ago

WASHINGTON DC (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police department released the body cam footage of the officer-involved shooting that injured a man on February 10 at Good Hope Road.

The video, which is just over 5 minutes long, shows when an MPD officer approached 38-year-old Steven Shaw, of Northeast, DC. The officer is seen asking Shaw to step out of the car and stop reaching into his pockets and show his hands.

At some point during the course of the interaction, a shot was fired and Shaw was struck.

Police were first called to Good Hope Road just before 10 a.m. after officers got reports that a woman had been struck with a pipe.

While they were combing the area, officers encountered Shaw who did not follow their commands and got into the passenger side of a vehicle, Police Chief Robert Contee said.

Contee said officers asked the man to get out of the vehicle, but he ignored their commands.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. Police said they found drugs in the man’s possession.

38-year-old Steven Shaw, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine.

