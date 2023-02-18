Open in App
Cleveland, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Cavaliers make big Kevin Love announcement after buyout

By Grey Papke,

10 days ago
Feb 9, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) reacts in the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Love has officially been bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the organization made a fairly significant announcement while wishing him farewell.

In a statement announcing Love’s buyout, Cavaliers president Koby Altman said Love’s No. 0 jersey would ultimately be retired by the franchise.

“The admiration and gratitude we have for him will ultimately land his jersey in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse,” Altman said in the statement.

Love never put up the same numbers that he did in Minnesota, but he did not need to with LeBron James in the fold for a good part of his Cleveland career. The forward was a key part of an NBA championship team and averaged 17.1 points and 10 rebounds per game in four seasons playing alongside James.

The 34-year-old veteran fell out of the Cleveland rotation in recent weeks, which led to the buyout. One Eastern Conference team has reportedly emerged as a favorite to sign him.

The post Cavaliers make big Kevin Love announcement after buyout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

