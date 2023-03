WJHG-TV

POLICE: Crestview man crashes into church, charged with DUI By WJHG Newsroom, 10 days ago

By WJHG Newsroom, 10 days ago

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, among other charges, after driving into a church, ...