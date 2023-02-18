George Miller, director of ‘The NeverEnding Story II,’ ‘The Man From Snowy River,’ dead at 79

George Trumbull Miller, an Australian film and television director who was noted for “ The NeverEnding Story II: The Next Chapter ” and “ The Man from Snowy River ,” has died. He was 79.

Miller died of a heart attack in a Melbourne hospital, according to The Sydney Morning Herald . The newspaper did not indicate when Miller died.

Miller’s 1982 Western “The Man From Snowy River” starred Kirk Douglas and grossed more than $17.2 million in Australia and $20 million worldwide, Variety reported.

Miller was destined to be known as “the other George Miller,” the Morning Herald reported. That is because his fame rose at the same time as George Miller, who created the “Mad Max” franchise.

“He was very kind to me,” the “Mad Max” creator told the newspaper. “A few times I received his mail by mistake.

“When ‘The Man From Snowy River’ hit the screens, a group of my mum’s friends congratulated me for making such a lovely film.”

George Trumbull Miller was born in Scotland in 1943 and arrived in Australia when he was 4 years old, Variety reported.

He was tapped to direct the sequel to “The NeverEnding Story” and the Christmas movie “In the Nick of Time,” according to the entertainment news website. He also directed “Zeus and Roxanne” and his personal favorite, the 1987 comedy “Les Patterson Saves the World.”

“Les Patterson” became a cult classic despite bombing at the box office, Miller’s son, Harvey, told the Morning Herald .

“That was the film he was most proud to show us,” Harvey Miller told the newspaper. “He never sat us down as kids and said, ‘Watch ‘The Man From Snowy River,’ He just made us watch ‘Les Patterson Saves the World.’”