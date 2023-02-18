President Biden talks about the Blue-Collar Blueprint to rebuild America.

While 2023 is barely two months old, the economy is showing signs of a slight recovery after a couple of tumultuous years before. Inflation was at its highest March-June of last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, reaching its highest level in 40 years.

The overwhelming feelings of worry from 2022 have still rolled over into 2023. Mortgage rates have jumped over the last year causing more concern for how the economy is doing. Housing prices have yet to significantly ease, making even a decent interest rate seem like owning a home is impossible for many home buyers.

Overall, consumers see inflation as much higher than it actually is, making it a tough environment for any political leader to tout his economic accomplishments.

Helen H&period Richardson&solMediaNews Group&solThe Denver Post via Getty Images

Biden's Blue-Collar Blueprint

While President Joe Biden touts a 50-year low unemployment rate of 3.4% and job creation, there is still uncertainty in the economy looming from inflation and higher mortgage rates. Biden spoke last week to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, IBEW, in Lanham, Md., regarding his Blue-Collar Blueprint to Rebuild America, a plan to create good-paying jobs for laborers like electricians, plumbers, pipefitters, carpenters, masonry workers, and more.

The infrastructure of today needs to be first-rate. “There’s no possibility — there’s no possibility of us being the leading country in the world with a second-rate infrastructure. I’m not joking. It’s literally true. It’s literally true.” said Biden. He stated that there is an “Investment of $4 billion to replace the 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel,” and continued saying that, “instead of traveling through that tunnel at 30 miles an hour, they’ll go through at 110 miles an hour.”

Not only working on transportation, but also providing affordable internet, Biden said “We’re also making high-speed Internet available all across the country. We already provided affordable access to high-speed Internet — we’ve already made it — that available to 175,000 homes in Maryland that didn’t have it before. And we’re just getting started.”

The Blue-Collar Blueprint to Rebuild America calls for building products being used to rebuild America to be made in America as well. Biden “announced new standards to require all construction material used in a federal infrastructure project be material made in America. Made in America. And that includes the lumber, the glass, the steel, the drywall, the fiberoptic cable. American roads and bridges and highways made with American products.”

Biden spoke of a bipartisan success of passing the CHIPs and Science Act. Which is meant to make sure America leads the world in innovation.

“It's attracted $300 billion in investment, igniting a manufacturing boom in semiconductors. And these are the small computer chips, about as small as the tip of my finger. They power everything in our lives, from cellphones to automobiles, refrigerators, artificial intelligence. The list goes on,” Biden said.

Biden's Thoughts on the Economy

Biden took a few shots at Republicans in the House of Representatives.

“They say unless I accept their economic plans, which is totally irresponsible, they’re not going to pay the national debt, which took 200 years to accumulate,: Biden said. "This is not the debt this year or last year. We cut the debt by $1.7 billion [trillion] the last two years. This is a 200-year obligation that’s been accumulated. And I made it clear in the State of the Union I will not negotiate whether or not we pay our debt. I will not allow this nation to default.”

“In the previous administration, America’s deficit went up every year, four years in a row. And because of those record deficits, no President added more to the national debt — that’s a 200-year debt — never added more to the national debt than my predecessor. Nearly 25 percent of the entire national debt accumulated over 200 years was accumulated as a consequence of the tax cuts of this last administration and other spending,” stated the President.

“Here’s the bottom line: My economic plan is working. It’s reduced the — reducing the deficit. It’s fiscally responsible. We got more work to do, but we’re making a lot of progress.” Biden said.