Mayor Williams to visit Marshall for ‘Mochas with the Mayor’

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mayor Steve Williams will visit Marshall University’s campus Wednesday, Feb. 22, in an ongoing effort to improve communication between the City of Huntington and students, faculty, staff and administrators.

Williams will conduct the spring semester’s first installment of ‘Mochas with the Mayor’ from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center lobby. The sessions are hosted by Marshall’s Student Government Association and allow people to discuss issues with the mayor in an informal setting.

‘The idea is to let the Marshall University community know that I am their mayor and that I am always approachable,’ Williams said. ‘City Hall isn’t just a building at the corner of 5th Avenue and 8th Street. I want there to be a consistent presence of city government on campus.’

In addition to listening to concerns and answering questions, Williams said he has three main objectives with the sessions: Let students know that they are valued citizens in the city; show them that staying in Huntington after graduation is a viable option; and, if they have to leave upon graduation, help them develop a love for Huntington so strong that they can’t wait to return.

An additional ‘Mochas with the Mayor’ session is planned for 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.”