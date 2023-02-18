Joe Mazzulla, Jayson Tatum Praise Ime Udoka After Departure From Celtics

The former Boston head coach had been serving a season-long suspension for having an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer.

In announcing Joe Mazzulla’s promotion to permanent head coach this week, the Celtics noted that Mazzulla replaces Ime Udoka, who had been serving a season-long suspension for having an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer. Udoka is no longer employed by Boston in any capacity, a source told Sports Illustrated.

The move was widely expected. Mazzulla, who took over on an interim basis days before training camp, has thrived in the head coaching role. Boston entered the All-Star break an NBA-best 42–17, earning Mazzulla and his staff the opportunity to coach Team Giannis in the NBA All-Star game.

At Saturday’s All-Star media availability, Mazzulla, who was one of the few holdovers from Brad Stevens's staff, expressed gratitude for what he learned working for Udoka last season.

“He didn’t have to keep me on when he was hired,” Mazzulla said. “He trusted people. I appreciated that. I’ve only ever worked for two people in the NBA, that’s Brad and Ime. If I didn’t have both of them, I wouldn’t be as comfortable in this situation as I am now.”

Mazzulla said Udoka’s ability to remain calm in difficult situations is something he tries to have on the job.

“He just had a great poise about him,” said Mazzulla. “Even when things weren’t going well for us as a team, he never overreacted. He never wavered from who he was. He just did a great job staying even-keeled as far as where we were as a team. He was a players' coach. He saw the game from a player's perspective. That’s something that I needed to see. It really helped me navigate and generate relationship management.”

Udoka, 45, is expected to generate significant interest this offseason. Udoka was 51–31 in one season with Boston, engineering a second-half turnaround that powered the Celtics into the NBA Finals. Several teams have done intensive research into the reasons behind Udoka’s suspension, sources told SI. Brooklyn was in advanced discussions with Udoka to replace Steve Nash earlier this season; the Nets ultimately withdrew from those talks.

Jayson Tatum, who earned his first All-NBA nod with Udoka last season, said he has spoken to Udoka a few times during the season. “Nothing crazy, just checking in,” Tatum said. “Telling me to keep up the good work,” Tatum said he gained a lot from their brief time together.

“It’s been a tough situation for everyone involved,” said Tatum. “Whatever happened, happened. That didn’t have anything to do with me. I can’t take away the relationship that me and him had. And the impact that he had on us last season. I love Coach K, I love Brad, I love (Mazzulla), I love all those guys. It’s just a different kind of relationship I had with Ime. He’s probably the most favorite coach I’ve had.”

“I’ve got a great relationship with Joe. I love everything that he’s doing. I’m extremely happy for him. Brad helped me navigate the NBA … I have a different perspective and respect for each coach I’ve had at different times of my life.”

Jaylen Brown said Udoka “helped us get over that hump” last season.

“I want to see him back on his feet,” said Brown. “I’ve said that before, and I’ll say it again. I don’t feel bad that I’m saying that. Obviously,, it won’t be in a Boston uniform. Joe is upgraded to head coach now. I want to see all parties win. If the Celtics are doing fine, I want to see Ime (doing fine).”