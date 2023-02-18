Marshawn Lynch Shared How He Felt About Critical Super Bowl XLIX Moment

The former star running back can’t help but think about what could have been.

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch will forever be tied to the play in Super Bowl XLIX that cost him and the Seahawks a championship.

Instead of handing the ball to Lynch, who had 24 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown, Pete Carroll and the Seahawks elected to throw a slant by the goal line, which was intercepted by Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler to seal the 28–24 win for New England.

Now eight years removed from the loss, Lynch shared how he felt about the play on the I AM ATHLETE podcast.

“When it comes to the play call and the situation…I’m ballin’,” Lynch said. “And the only thing I could do is think I’ve gotta get in Pete [Carroll’s] face. But then what happened is, you’re in that mindset of ‘You should’ve gave me the ball…should’ve gave me the ball.’”

Lynch couldn’t help but think that the play call kept the Seahawks from starting a dynasty. After all, Seattle was looking to capture their second straight Super Bowl after a 43–8 victory over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

“We at the peak of our careers, with the opportunity to go head and start a dynasty, and then we fumbled the bag on the two-yard line.”