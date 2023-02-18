Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Hot streak carries Predators past Panthers 7-3

By Sportsnaut,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GO47c_0ksEuFEo00

Roman Josi scored once and had two assists – all during a streak of five consecutive Nashville goals – as the host Predators defeated the Florida Panthers 7-3 on Saturday.

Josi leads Nashville with 47 points this season.

Nashville also got two goals from Thomas Novak and one each from Matt Duchene, Ryan Johansen, Colton Sissons and Yakov Trenin (empty-netter). Ryan McDonagh added a game-high three assists. It was McDonagh’s first three-point game since Dec. 5, 2021.

Backup goalie Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves to improve his record to 6-5-1.

Nick Cousins — who played the past two seasons for Nashville — scored for the Panthers, along with Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart. It was the 28th goal of the season for Tkachuk, who leads Florida with 76 points.

But the Panthers lost defenseman Radko Gudas in the second period due to an injury to his right wrist.

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled with 7:40 expired in the second period, made seven stops and allowed four goals. Backup goalie Spencer Knight, playing just his second game since Jan. 8, made 12 stops on 14 shots.

Nashville opened the scoring with just 2:36 expired as Novak fired the puck from the right circle, beating Bobrovsky to the near post.

The Panthers tied the score five-plus minutes later as Cousins pounced on a turnover and fired a shot from between the circles.

Florida took a 2-1 lead with 12:09 gone in the first as Brandon Montour’s shot was deflected in by Tkachuk.

Nashville concluded a wild first period by getting the next two goals. First, with 7:04 left in the first, Duchene followed his own shot, ripping the puck top-shelf past Bobrovsky. Then, with 4:59 remaining, Johansen scored on a power-play deflection off a Josi shot.

With 12:20 left in the second, the Predators made it three straight goals as Sissons scored on a breakaway backhander lifted over Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing that goal.

Nashville capped the second-period scoring on Josi’s blast from the left circle with 3:37 left in the second, beating Knight.

Novak jammed the puck in with 11:02 left in the third as his power-play goal gave Nashville a 6-2 lead.

–Field Level Media

Reinhart scored on a deflection 50 seconds later with the man-advantage, cutting Florida’s deficit to 6-3, but it wasn’t enough.

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Penguins score twice late to beat Predators
Nashville, TN15 hours ago
Ryan Tannehill: Why he’s Ran Carthon’s first mistake with the Tennessee Titans
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Panthers blitz Lightning early to end Tampa’s point streak
Tampa, FL16 hours ago
Columbus Blue Jackets acquire goalie Jonathan Quick from Kings
Columbus, OH2 hours ago
Struggling Stars aim to continue dominance vs. Coyotes
Dallas, TX6 hours ago
Devils hope to keep exceeding expectations vs. Avalanche
Denver, CO17 hours ago
Patrick Kane lands with New York Rangers in blockbuster trade
New York City, NY23 hours ago
Kraken stop three-game skid by beating Blues
Seattle, WA15 hours ago
Blackhawks lose in first game after Patrick Kane trade
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Senators clobber Red Wings for second straight night
Detroit, MI16 hours ago
Jonathan Quick traded by the Los Angeles Kings in last NHL blockbuster
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Eric Robinson’s hat trick carries Jackets past Sabres
Buffalo, NY16 hours ago
Kings’ Anze Kopitar nets 4 goals in shootout win at Winnipeg
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Bruins claw out 8th straight win, edge Flames in OT
Boston, MA14 hours ago
Patrick Kane trade: Analyzing 3 winners and losers
New York City, NY17 hours ago
Report: Rangers acquiring Patrick Kane from Blackhawks
New York City, NY22 hours ago
NHL roundup: Linus Ullmark’s record night lifts Bruins
Boston, MA11 hours ago
Capitals acquire D Rasmus Sandin from Maple Leafs
Washington, DC22 hours ago
Bucks host Magic, look to extend 15-game winning streak
Milwaukee, WI7 hours ago
Pacers hold on for win over skidding Mavericks
Indianapolis, IN15 hours ago
Bulls aim for 14th straight head-to-head win over Pistons
Detroit, MI7 hours ago
Wild, Islanders look to control their own playoff destiny
Elmont, NY1 day ago
Grizzlies aim to improve road record vs. reeling Rockets
Houston, TX6 hours ago
Tennessee PG Zakai Zeigler goes down with leg injury
Knoxville, TN16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy