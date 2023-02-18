Janelle Monae Steps Out In A Customized Pair Of The Viral Mschf Boots

Janelle Monae gave us style goals earlier today when she was spotted out rocking a customized pair of the now viral Mschf boots that we love!

The entertainer and style queen was spotted on Instagram during an appearance at the NBA All Star Celebrity Game strutting her stuff in the blue and white look that was everything. The look included a blue and white varsity jacket with the initials JM on it which she wore on top of an all black look. She paired the sporty ensemble with a customized blue and white pair of the big Mschf boots that usually come in red but of course, Janelle’s custom look is one of a kind. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a sporty up do with a curled bang that fit the look perfectly. She then accessorized the look with black sunnies and a bright red lip. The beauty was all smiles as she modeled her ensemble to perfection in an Instagram Reel, being sure to stop and pose to show off the fit from all angles.



“Pre game allstar. Big floatin. thank you @lowrydointhangs 4 customizing my @mschf” she captioned her Instagram post with the designer look. Check it out below.

The singer’s fans and fashion lovers alike were loving this look just as much as we were and shared their stamps of approval on Instagram, complimenting the effortless slay. “ yesss ,” one fan wrote while another commented with, “ Beauty !!!!!!!! ,” and another simply called the entertainer, “ Gorgeous!!!!”

Beauties, what do you think about Janelle’s custom look? Did she nail it?

