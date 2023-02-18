Open in App
Plains, GA
WKRG News 5

Former President Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care

By Connor Hackling,

10 days ago

Former U.S. President and Plains, Georgia native Jimmy Carter has elected to go in to hospice care.

Daphne PD searching for Mobile man who allegedly exposed himself at YMCA

The news comes following a statement from the Carter Center, saying quote, “After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

We will continue to update news surrounding the 39th president as more details become available.

