Loranger, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana man arrested in 12 year murder cold case, ‘Justice is finally served’

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura,

10 days ago

All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.

TANGIPAHOA, La. ( WGNO ) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Loranger man in connection to a 12-year-old murder case.

In July 2010 officers discovered 22-year-old Jamins Robinson dead on the side of the road. Upon initial investigation, detectives believed Robinson died after being a victim of a hit-and-run incident, but it was later revealed that he was hit in the back of the head with a heavy object.

Lake Charles police arrest two in 2000’s cold case homicide

The case was picked up by cold case detective Mike Sticker who continued to actively work leads.

Eventually, Sticker located an eyewitness who identified 30-year-old Montrey Paige at the scene of the incident.

Paige was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of failure to appear, and one count of jumping bail on a felony case.

“Although Paige’s arrest won’t bring Jamins back, we’re hoping it brings a sense of peace and closure for his family and friends,” stated Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis, “Justice is finally served.”

