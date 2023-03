OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – OSBI arrested a man on Friday after officials say the case that started in Monroe, Louisiana led them to multiple child porn allegations all involving sexually exploiting a minor.

OSBI officials say Steven Dwayne Ravia was arrested and faces multiple charges as OSBI’s crimes against children task force led them to a home off South May Avenue in Oklahoma city.

Photo courtesy Oklahoma County Jail, Steven Dwayne Ravia

OSBI investigators confirm Ravia was arrested without incident.

