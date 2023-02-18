Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Man dead, teenager injured after shooting at Phoenix park

By Sydney Carruth, Arizona Republic,

10 days ago
A shooting at a Phoenix park on Saturday left a man dead and a teenager injured, police said.

Phoenix police officers responded to calls of a shooting at a park near 51st and Campbell avenues on Saturday afternoon.

When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Gilberto Perez Rodriguez with serious gunshot injuries, according to police.

Rodriguez was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

A teenager was brought to a hospital shortly afterward with injuries that were not life threatening from the same shooting, police said.

Detectives with the Phoenix police were conducting interviews and processing the crime scene. No arrests have been made yet in the shooting.

