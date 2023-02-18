Loranger man arrested in 12 year murder cold case, ‘Justice is finally served’

All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.

TANGIPAHOA, La. ( WGNO ) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Loranger man in connection to a 12-year-old murder case.

In July 2010 officers discovered 22-year-old Jamins Robinson dead on the side of the road. Upon initial investigation, detectives believed Robinson died after being a victim of a hit-and-run incident, but it was later revealed that he was hit in the back of the head with a heavy object.

The case was picked up by cold case detective Mike Sticker who continued to actively work leads.

Eventually, Sticker located an eyewitness who identified 30-year-old Montrey Paige at the scene of the incident.

Paige was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of failure to appear, and one count of jumping bail on a felony case.

“Although Paige’s arrest won’t bring Jamins back, we’re hoping it brings a sense of peace and closure for his family and friends,” stated Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis, “Justice is finally served.”

