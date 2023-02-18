Open in App
Somerset, MA
See more from this location?
WPRI 12 News

Somerset police make multiple arrests following drug bust

By Michael DeFusco,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Efv0s_0ksElwvs00

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Two Massachusetts men were arrested this week following a weeks-long investigation into drug activity.

The investigation began in late January after Somerset detectives saw what they believed to be a drug deal in a parking lot in the Slade’s Ferry Business District.

Police followed the suspect, later found to be Matthew McDermott, to a motel on Riverside Avenue.

Detectives then discovered that Matthew McDermott and Aaron McDermott were using the motel as a base of operation for their alleged drug dealing operation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2NhP_0ksElwvs00
Aaron McDermott, 29, of Fall River. (Somerset Police)
Matthew McDermott, 25, of Fall River. (Somerset Police)

On Thursday, February 16 th , police executed a search warrant for two bedrooms at the motel and seized 54 grams of suspected fentanyl, 32 grams of suspected crack cocaine and over $10,000 in cash.

During the search, police also arrested Chelsea Soares of Bristol, Rhode Island, who had an active warrant out of the state for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09yI57_0ksElwvs00
Chelsea Soares, 25, of Bristol, R.I. (Somerset Police)

All three individuals were arrested at the scene and were scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Fall River District Court.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
Plymouth County woman released with conditions after pleading not guilty to allegedly killing police officer in crash while on alcohol, drugs
Randolph, MA1 day ago
Missing teenager from Massachusetts found dead in woods, DA says
Milford, MA17 hours ago
The mysterious death of Steven Velozo
Little Compton, RI3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 stabbed at Dartmouth motel; suspect arrested
Dartmouth, MA1 day ago
Police: Man yelled ‘take a bath’ before spraying woman with liquid at MBTA station
Boston, MA23 hours ago
Police close investigation into Barrington day care
Barrington, RI16 hours ago
Drunken Fatal Crash: Boston Driver Gets 6-10 Years For Killing 20-Year-Old RI Woman, DA Says
Boston, MA20 hours ago
East Boston man sentenced for death of Central Falls woman
Boston, MA21 hours ago
DA: Missing Hopkinton teenager found dead in Milford woods
Hopkinton, MA8 hours ago
Member of Violent North Shore Drug Enterprise Sentenced for Possessing Firearm in Fentanyl Distribution Conspiracy
Salem, MA21 hours ago
Framingham Police Arrest Woman After Fight With Restaurant Security
Framingham, MA1 day ago
10 vehicles involved in 2 North Kingstown crashes
North Kingstown, RI24 minutes ago
Beloved convenience store owner’s murder still baffles family, police
Providence, RI21 hours ago
Suspect indicted for allegedly robbing five banks in Massachusetts
Boston, MA1 day ago
Man charged with DUI after crash into Warwick home
Warwick, RI2 days ago
Man killed in Providence shooting
Providence, RI2 days ago
4 people arrested after Boston police seize stash of guns, fentanyl, nearly 40 off-highway vehicles
Boston, MA2 days ago
Worcester officer convicted of 'shocking and sickening' 2013 rape to pay victim $2.5M
Worcester, MA1 day ago
Framingham Police Arrest Man on His 3rd Drunk Driving Charge After Sunday Night Crash
Framingham, MA1 day ago
Man, 33, Killed in Shooting in Brockton, Authorities Say
Brockton, MA2 days ago
Police ID victim of deadly Providence shooting
Providence, RI2 days ago
Next court appearance for Brian Walshe pushed to April
Cohasset, MA1 day ago
‘Playing Frogger’: Warwick to fix crosswalk lights at busy intersection
Warwick, RI21 hours ago
Man found dead outside Massachusetts high school
Auburn, MA2 days ago
Woman hit by car in Fairhaven
Fairhaven, MA17 hours ago
Framingham Police Identify Man Who Stole Coats From Shoppers World
Framingham, MA2 days ago
84-year-old Bristol County man dies from injuries sustained in pedestrian crash
Easton, MA2 days ago
25 Investigates: International fugitives wanted for murder found hiding in Massachusetts
Boston, MA16 hours ago
Massachusetts man killed in hit-and-run crash remembered as kind and caring person, suspect still wanted
Needham, MA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy