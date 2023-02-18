Open in App
KSN News

West Wichita home damaged in wind-driven fire

By Stephanie Nutt,

10 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A wind-driven fire caused extensive damage to a home on Saturday.

The Wichita Fire Department responded to the fire in the 5000 block of W. Douglas around 1:15 p.m.

WFD Battalion Chief Jason Jones told KSN News that there was a fire in the basement of the home.

“The fire had spread through the outside from a window from the basement, caught the outside of the house on fire and then advanced to the first floor,” Jones said.

He said that the wind coming out of the south blew the fire right back into the home. Crews were able to quickly get it under control.

One woman suffered from minor smoke inhalation. According to Jones, she was evaluated by EMS and refused transport.

“We don’t know the damage, but the damage is extensive,” Jones said. “So we won’t have a dollar amount or cause just yet.”

The cause of the fire is unknown.

