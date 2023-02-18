Open in App
Fargo, ND
KX News

NDSU releases 2023 crop budget guide

By Adrienne Oglesby,

10 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — North Dakota State University has released the estimated 2023 crop budget for all regions.

The 2023 crop budgets provide an estimate of revenues and costs for selected crops. Each set of budgets is developed for a multi-county region and takes into account the considerable variations in soil type and productivity, weather conditions, and management and production practices within each region.

These budgets are only Intended to be used as a guide, and every individual is highly encouraged to develop their own budget plan,

Burleigh falls in the South Central region, along with five other counties: Emmons, Kidder, Logan, McIntosh, and Sheridan,

To view your region’s budget and learn more about the crop budget guide, visit this page.

