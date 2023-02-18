Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
Yardbarker

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals future career ambition

By Mike Santa Barbara,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WijZq_0ksEkpVK00
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

At only 28 years old, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has plenty of elite years left on the hardwood. Although, he does have an idea of what he wants to do once his basketball playing career is over.

After patrolling the sidelines Saturday night, leading Dwyane Wade's celebrity team to an 81-78 win over Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith's team, Antetokounmpo revealed to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he has the itch to be a head coach.

"A lot of people don't know what about me, but I want to be a head coach," Antetokounmpo said. "I really want to be. It's kind of hard, because you have no control. And I know the game of basketball, I know how to play the game of basketball, so it's hard."

Antetokounmpo seems natural on the bench, admitting he needed cough drops after losing his voice while screaming instructions to his players. Although, the win wasn't enough for the Bucks big man, as he said after the contest that if his squad would've listened a "little bit" more, they'd have won by at least 20.

While Antetokounmpo has been involved in the All-Star festivities this weekend, his status for Sunday's showcase is still unclear. On Thursday night, Antetokounmpo left the Bucks' matchup against the Chicago Bulls early after suffering a sprained right wrist while attempting to block a shot. X-rays were negative, but Milwaukee head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters Friday that the team would continue to monitor Antetokounmpo's wrist over the next few days.

Through 47 games this season, Antetokounmpo is third in the NBA in scoring (31.8) and second in rebounds (12.2), helping lead the Bucks to a 41-17 mark, the second-best record in the NBA behind only the Boston Celtics (42-17).

