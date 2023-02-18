Open in App
Coral Gables, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

Wong, Pack’s scoring and defense help No. 15 Miami Hurricanes remain unbeaten at home

By Andre Fernandez,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KkkVi_0ksEkbOO00

Sometimes Nijel Pack leaves even his Miami Hurricanes’ teammates in awe.

Early in the second half of Miami’s game against Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon, Pack tipped a pass from Andrew Carr thrown back out to the top of the key, chased the ball down and sped down the court to deliver a two-hand slam that left Anthony Walker with his mouth ajar and his hands on his head as he watched from the other end of the floor.

“(Walker)’s reaction was really funny,” Pack said. “I was going to react differently, but I had just dunked like a week ago so I guess it’s something I do now.”

Dunking isn’t the only thing he and the Hurricanes do well.

Forcing turnovers and turning those giveaways into points is the formula that the No. 15 Hurricanes followed on Saturday to secure a high-scoring 96-87 win over the Demon Deacons at the Watsco Center as Miami improved to 15-0 and won its sixth consecutive game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfmnF_0ksEkbOO00
Miami Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack (24) goes to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Cameron Hildreth (2) and Demon Deacons forward Bobi Klintman (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Watsco Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Hurricanes (22-5, 13-4 in the ACC), currently projected as a No. 4 seed by ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, continued to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume as well as stay in contention for the ACC regular season title. With three games remaining, including two at home, Miami hopes to at least land a double-bye into the conference tournament quarterfinals should they secure a top four seed.

Pack finished with a season-high 24 points and Isaiah Wong scored a game-high 27 points to pass Jack McClinton for seventh on Miami’s all-time scoring list.

It was the most points combined for Miami’s guard tandem in a game, and the Hurricanes’ 96 points was their second-largest output this season, and tied the program’s most in regulation against an ACC opponent.

“Miami’s the best offensive team we’ve played all year,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said. “Last year I came in here on New Year’s Day and I called in a couple of ‘so-called experts’ from the media and I told them, ‘Miami is really good.’ And they got all the way to the Elite Eight. They’ve got a really good team and they’ve got a lot of confidence and they could make another deep run in the (NCAA Tournament) again. Heck, they might even win the league.”

Wong scored 13 of those points late in the first half to put together a 13-0 scoring run that put the Hurricanes ahead for good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UBW2i_0ksEkbOO00
Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) reacts after hitting a three pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game gainst the Wake Forest Demon Deaconsat Watsco Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

But even more impressive than Wong and Pack’s scoring was the job they and reserve Bensley Joseph did defending Deacons guard Tyree Appleby, who entered the game as the conference’s leading scorer.

Appleby finished with 15 points and nine assists, but committed a staggering 12 turnovers - the most by any Division-I player since 2021 and tied for the second-most in a game in the past 13 seasons.

“We had a good game plan for him. We trapped him a lot coming off the ball screen,” Wong said. “He’s a great pick and roll player and we tried our best to trap him and make him turn over the ball and I felt like we did a great job at that end.”

The Hurricanes made 18 of their first 23 attempts from the field and shot 58.7 percent from the field.

Norchad Omier also had a bounce-back performance after being held to only five points on 1-for-7 shooting in Miami’s recent win at North Carolina. Omier hit a three from the top of the key to start the game and scored the Hurricanes’ first nine points. He finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Jordan Miller also played a key role in helping Miami close out the win, scoring 12 of his 14 points in the second half and finishing with six rebounds.

“It’s really important for us to involve everybody,” UM coach Jim Larranaga said. “Those are the things that are very important to us that there’s good balance in our offense.”

Six Wake players scored in double figures and the Demon Deacons made 15 of 34 attempts from 3, which kept them in the game until the final two minutes.

“Wake Forest has the ability to score at such a high rate and puts so much pressure on your defense,” Larranaga said. “I thought our guys did a great job and we still gave up 87 points. We were able to create a lot of turnovers that led to scoring opportunities and we shot at a high percentage. It was a great home win for us.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Titletown South Florida: A state hoops preview and talkin’ football with Larry Blustein
Miami, FL7 hours ago
Miami dips into past to bring back well-loved 2001 champ and former assistant as WR coach
Coral Gables, FL5 hours ago
P.J. Tucker wanted to stay with the Heat, but he ended up with the 76ers. Tucker explains
Miami, FL4 hours ago
Miami baseball (22 HRs this season) wins seventh in row after DiMare thrown out of game
Coral Gables, FL2 days ago
Dragic released; Lowry to miss 10th game in a row. Why Heat hasn’t pursued a point guard
Miami, FL21 hours ago
Heat returns home with ground to make up in playoff race: ‘We’re better than what we’re showing’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel on decision to exercise Tua’s option, backup QB plan
Miami, FL22 hours ago
Motivated Rogers and Garcia showing positive steps, Jazz in center and more Marlins notes
Miami, FL16 hours ago
South Dade wrestling in 3A wins 19th region title. Miramar fourth in 2A. Plus more results
Miramar, FL1 day ago
Spoelstra ‘encouraged’ by Lowry’s progress, but there’s still no timetable for Lowry’s return
Miami, FL2 days ago
Podcast: An interview with Marlins bullpen coach Wellington Cepeda. And spring training notes
Miami, FL1 day ago
Haslem has this unique role in mind with Heat after his retirement in months ahead
Miami, FL2 days ago
As Miami Film Festival celebrates 40 years, South Florida cinemas hope for better days
Miami, FL10 hours ago
Somerset-Pembroke Pines wrestling wins tough region title. Plus girls’ regionals and more
Fort Lauderdale, FL13 hours ago
Marlins’ Cepeda has key role as Dominican Republic pitching coach in World Baseball Classic
Miami, FL1 day ago
Marlins’ trade addition dealing with injury. And former announcer Geffner lashes out
Miami, FL1 day ago
What makes Knaus Berry Farm such a landmark? There’s a recipe in triumph and tragedy
Homestead, FL9 hours ago
Exclusive: Last grass lot on Miami’s Brickell Avenue sells for $6 million. Here are the details
Miami, FL4 hours ago
Vacant hospital building in Miami Gardens being demolished after two decades empty
Miami Gardens, FL23 hours ago
Top Marlins prospect Eury Perez: First spring training outing ‘a good learning experience’
Miami, FL2 days ago
Hampson making early impression on Marlins. Plus notes on Burdick, Luzardo, Sixto
Miami, FL1 day ago
‘A weekend that was good for the soul’: ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star just seen in Miami
Miami, FL23 hours ago
Miami Marlins week in review: Spring games have begun. So has the competition
Miami, FL2 days ago
Can Chef Kilgore do it again? These amazing dishes at his new Wynwood restaurant say yes
Miami, FL10 hours ago
Traffic alert: New patterns coming to busy Miami highways. What to know about changes
Miami, FL9 hours ago
Miami-Dade issues no-swim alert after 2,800 gallons of wastewater entered Biscayne Bay
Miami, FL1 hour ago
This luxury store just opened in Miami with an upscale brunch spot, fancy cereal bar
Miami, FL2 days ago
Who’s the mystery tech company going on a hiring spree with Miami-Dade’s millions?
Miami, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy