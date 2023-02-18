That was Kentucky's first two-game sweep of Tennessee since 2012

(Photos via Getty Images/Joe Robbins/Andy Lyons)

There are few better feelings as a Kentucky Basketball fan than watching the Wildcats beat those low-down, dirty snitches from Knoxville, the Tennessee Volunteers. Today, Big Blue Nation felt those feelings again after Kentucky defended its home court against Tennessee with a second win in the rivalry this regular season. The Wildcats won the first game in Knoxville back in January, 63-56.

With wins in both regular season games, Kentucky completed its first two-game sweep of Tennessee since the 2011-12 season. Remember that year? I think you do. A reminder, it ended like this:

(Photo: Ryan McKee/ NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

So not since winning the national championship has Kentucky beaten Tennessee twice in the home-and-home, and it brought the record in the recent 10-game history back to .500.

Kentucky’s record vs. Tennessee under John Calipari

DateGameResultScore

2/18/2023Tennessee at KentuckyW66 – 54

1/14/2023Kentucky at (#5) TennesseeW63 – 56

3/12/2022(#5) Kentucky vs. (#9) TennesseeL62 – 69SEC Tournament (at Tampa, FL)

2/15/2022(#4) Kentucky at (#16) TennesseeL63 – 76

1/15/2022(#22) Tennessee at (#18) KentuckyW107 – 79

2/20/2021Kentucky at (#19) TennesseeW70 – 55

2/6/2021(#11) Tennessee at KentuckyL71 – 82

3/3/2020Tennessee at (#6) KentuckyL73 – 81

2/8/2020(#15) Kentucky at TennesseeW77 – 64

3/16/2019(#4) Kentucky vs. (#8) TennesseeL78 – 82SEC Tournament (at Nashville, TN)

3/2/2019(#4) Kentucky at (#7) TennesseeL52 – 71

2/16/2019(#1) Tennessee at (#5) KentuckyW86 – 69

3/11/2018Kentucky vs. (#13) TennesseeW77 – 72SEC Tournament Championship (at St. Louis, MO)

2/6/2018(#15) Tennessee at (#24) KentuckyL59 – 61

1/6/2018(#17) Kentucky at (#23) TennesseeL65 – 76

2/14/2017Tennessee at (#13) KentuckyW83 – 58

1/24/2017(#4) Kentucky at TennesseeL80 – 82

2/18/2016Tennessee at (#14) KentuckyW80 – 70

2/2/2016(#20) Kentucky at TennesseeL77 – 84

2/17/2015(#1) Kentucky at TennesseeW66 – 48

1/18/2014Tennessee at (#13) KentuckyW74 – 66

2/16/2013(#25) Kentucky at TennesseeL58 – 88

1/15/2013Tennessee at KentuckyW75 – 65

1/31/2012Tennessee at (#1) KentuckyW69 – 44

1/14/2012(#2) Kentucky at TennesseeW65 – 62

3/6/2011(#20) Kentucky at TennesseeW64 – 58

2/8/2011Tennessee at (#18) KentuckyW73 – 61

3/13/2010(#2) Kentucky vs. (#15) TennesseeW74 – 45SEC Tournament (at Nashville, TN)

2/27/2010(#2) Kentucky at (#19) TennesseeL65 – 74

2/13/2010(#12) Tennessee at (#3) KentuckyW73 – 62

2/21/2009Tennessee at KentuckyW77 – 58

To save you the trouble of counting, he is 19-12 overall in the series as head coach at Kentucky. Although, only 9-10 in the games since Rick Barnes took over in Knoxville.

John Calipari on the win and Kentucky improving

“Look, Rick (Barnes) is a great coach,” Calipari explained in his postgame press conference. “Obviously, you know, he’s a great friend. But he, they went to a weave and all they were doing is dribble-drive. So they said, forget all this screening and all this other stuff. They’re fighting us. So now we’re just going to space the court and try to dribble-drive. And we’ll make threes and fade screens and all that. They totally changed how they played.”

On his own team’s changes, Calipari said, “I’ve said all along we were going to breakthrough. We’ve had two losses that you would like to have back. We’ve had other games, really the first game, but, you know what, none of that matters now. Everything is us going forward. So we have a tough game. We got road games, two tough road games. We got two tough home games. Play the games. Let’s see how we are. Let’s see if we get healthy. Let’s see if we get better.”