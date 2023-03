(Manhattan, KS) Iowa State dropped a 61-55 men’s basketball contest on Saturday at Kansas State. The Cyclones were outscored 38-24 after halftime.

Aljaz Kunc managed 15 points and Gabe Kalscheur scored 11. Tamin Lipsey posted 9 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals. Iowa State shot only 30.6% from the field and made just 5/27 beyond the arc.

The Cyclones have lost five of their past seven games. On Tuesday they’ll play at #6 Texas.