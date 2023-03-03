Open in App
Lake Charles, LA
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: 16-year-old arrested for first-degree murder in Lake Charles

By Bjorn Morfin,

5 days ago

UPDATE, 3/3/2023: A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to Lake Charles Police.

LCPD said that on Feb. 28, detectives obtained a juvenile custodial arrest warrant for the 16-year-old suspect. On March 1, around 6 a.m., LCPD SWAT and detectives served a search warrant in the 500 block of South Goos Street and took the 16-year-old into custody.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ORIGINAL, 2/18/2023: LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) is investigating an early morning homicide.

LCPD said that around 5:50 a.m. on Feb. 18, officers responded to the 1500 block of O’Brien Street in reference to an unresponsive male.

Authorities searching for bank robbery suspect in Lake Charles

When officers and Acadian Ambulance personnel arrived on the scene, the man was pronounced dead, according to LCPD.

LCPD said that the deceased has been identified as Derrick James Thornton, 43, of Lake Charles.

Detectives are treating the death as a homicide, according to LCPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call (337) 491-1311.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

