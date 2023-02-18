Lake Charles Police investigating early morning homicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) is investigating an early morning homicide.

LCPD said that around 5:50 a.m. on Feb. 18, officers responded to the 1500 block of O’Brien Street in reference to an unresponsive male.

When officers and Acadian Ambulance personnel arrived on the scene, the man was pronounced dead, according to LCPD.

LCPD said that the deceased has been identified as Derrick James Thornton, 43, of Lake Charles.

Detectives are treating the death as a homicide, according to LCPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call (337) 491-1311.

