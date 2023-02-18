Power restored at JFK Airport's Terminal 1 after major outage

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Power levels in Terminal 1 of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City returned to normal on Saturday after the facility was temporarily closed due to major outage this week.

Airport officials said in a tweet that necessary electrical repairs "were completed in JFK Terminal 1 overnight and full power has been restored to the terminal. Safety and security systems are fully functional and other building systems are being tested and bought back online."

The electrical failure caused several flights to be diverted. A flight from Paris was diverted to Newark Airport while a flight from Milan was forced to return to its airport of origin.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the outage happened when an electrical panel failed , creating a small fire which quickly spread.

Some 26 of the 64 arrivals and departures originally scheduled for Terminal 1 on Saturday were set to operate, airport officials confirmed.

The power outage shut down several lanes of the Transportation Safety Authorities control checks, causing long lines and delays.

