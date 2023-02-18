Open in App
Bruning, NE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man missing for weeks found dead inside grain bin at job in Nebraska

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

10 days ago
A man who was reported missing earlier in the month was found deceased inside a grain bin at his job in Nebraska.

In a news release, Nebraska State Patrol said that Jamie Balluch, 43, who was last seen at Bruning Grain and Feed Company on Feb. 2, was found dead inside the bin on Wednesday.

In a previous news release, officials with the Nebraska State Patrol said it was believed that Balluch went missing “under suspicious circumstances,” according to The Kansas City Star .

An autopsy was conducted on Friday, according to KOLN . The results are pending.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released, including the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip from the Nebraska Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-422-1494 and tips can be anonymous, according to KOLN.

