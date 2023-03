Tristan Jarry is not ready to make his return to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup.

Saturday, coach Mike Sullivan confirmed Dustin Tokarksi, not Jarry, would start against the New Jersey Devils at PPG Paints Arena. On Friday, Sullivan left open the possibility Jarry could start, but the goalie publicly remained just on the precipice of return.

Sullivan also confirmed that Jarry isn’t only seeing team doctors but outside consultants as he deals with what appears to be a nagging injury that has allowed him to practice but is significant enough to keep him out of games.

“There’s been multiple (doctors). There’s a group of them,” said Sullivan. “There has been outside consultants, as well, so that that they’re making sure they’re doing their due diligence so that they monitor Tristan as closely as they can.”

