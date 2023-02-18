In emotional return to court, Michigan State women's basketball upset bid falls just short

EAST LANSING — It has been a long week for Julia Ayrault and the Michigan State women's basketball program.

For the last week, Ayrault and teammates have dealt with the emotions from tragedy striking the place they call home Monday when a mass shooting killed three students and critically injured five others on campus.

And those emotions were there Saturday afternoon as they took the court for the first home athletic contest since those tragic events.

On the court, MSU had its comeback come up just short in a 66-61 setback to No. 8-ranked Maryland. But the final result was secondary for the Spartans, who were playing for the first time since Sunday's overtime victory over Penn State.

"Everyone says basketball is an outlet and basketball is a distraction, but I think some games - it's bigger than that." Ayrault said. "I'm really proud of us for just showing up. Even for myself, it's hard. It's hard to come back and try and just play this game. It seems so small in those moments. I think we did a good job of just having each other's backs."

Those emotions were felt by Maryland players, including star Diamond Miller.

"Before and after the game I was like 'I’m praying for you guys,'" Miller said. "At the end of the day we’re humans. Basketball is fun and it is what we do, but we’re humans and you never want to see a young human just die over gun violence."

While the circumstances were tough, Miller knew she had a job to do and played a big role in Maryland (22-5, 13-3) escaping the Breslin Center with a victory. She finished with a game-high 29 points, including 16 in the second half to help the Terps push their win streak to four.

More: With 'Spartan strong' message, Michigan State women's basketball begins healing process

Miller played a part in a 13-3 run in the late stages of the third quarter that helped Maryland build a 16-point lead.

But MSU fought its way back and Ayrault, who had eight of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter, gave it a chance late. She hit two 3-pointers 13 seconds apart in the final minute to pull MSU within three. DeeDee Hagemann split a pair of free throws with 22 seconds left to cut the deficit to two.

After Maryland split a pair of free throws, the Spartans (13-13, 5-10) missed a potential tying 3 in the final seconds.

"Very, very proud of their effort and very proud of their resiliency and very proud of just how they responded to the events of the past week," MSU acting coach Dean Lockwood said. "They kept their unity and purpose in this game.

"We all need healing. Sports can do that and be that. We wanted to be a healing element for our community and at the same time this was a big opportunity. We had the No. 8 team coming in here and it was just a great opportunity for us to compete. It would have been a heck of a victory."

MSU played its sixth straight game without coach Suzy Merchant, who has been away from the team since a medical incident on Jan. 28.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: In emotional return to court, Michigan State women's basketball upset bid falls just short