Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Brewers sign Justin Wilson, put Jason Alexander on 60-day IL

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERfUo_0ksEHcWS00

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed left-handed pitcher Justin Wilson to a $1 million, one-year contract and placed right-hander Jason Alexander on the 60-day injured list.

Wilson gets an $850,000 salary this season under the deal announced Saturday, and the Brewers have a $2.5 million option for 2024 with a $150,000 buyout. He can earn additional performance bonuses.

Wilson, 35, went 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 3 2/3 innings over five April relief appearances for the Cincinnati Reds last season. He had Tommy John surgery last June 3.

Wilson is 33-24 with a 3.41 ERA and 18 saves in 527 relief appearances over 11 seasons.

Alexander, who turns 30 on March 1, has a strained right rotator cuff. He went 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA last season while making 18 appearances, including 11 starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Padres notes: Good news on Juan Soto; Fernando Tatis Jr. looks ready; WBC exodus begins
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Column: Padres give Manny Machado the support — and contract — that Adrian Gonzalez never received
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Column: Clear benefits outweigh risks in Padres' massive extension of Manny Machado
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Structure of Manny Machado's new contract leaves Padres room to add more big names
San Diego, CA23 hours ago
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. steals a base, scores in return to MLB action
San Diego, CA20 hours ago
Progress report: Chicago White Sox
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove fractures big toe in kettlebell accident; timetable for return 'tough to forecast'
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Progress report: Miami Marlins
Miami, FL2 days ago
Lightning add grit in acquiring Jeannot from Predators
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Column: Padres' roller-coaster day includes Joe Musgrove injury, Manny Machado contract, Fernando Tatis' debut
San Diego, CA17 hours ago
Spring training recap: Padres blast Diamondbacks with nine-run second inning
San Diego, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy