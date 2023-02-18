Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
The Associated Press

Brewers sign Justin Wilson, put Jason Alexander on 60-day IL

10 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have signed left-handed pitcher Justin Wilson to a $1 million, one-year contract and placed right-hander Jason Alexander on the 60-day injured list.

Wilson gets an $850,000 salary this season under the deal announced Saturday, and the Brewers have a $2.5 million option for 2024 with a $150,000 buyout. He can earn additional performance bonuses.

Wilson, 35, went 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 3 2/3 innings over five April relief appearances for the Cincinnati Reds last season. He had Tommy John surgery last June 3.

Wilson is 33-24 with a 3.41 ERA and 18 saves in 527 relief appearances over 11 seasons.

Alexander, who turns 30 on March 1, has a strained right rotator cuff. He went 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA last season while making 18 appearances, including 11 starts.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

