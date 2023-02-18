Open in App
Dayton, OH
WHIO Dayton

Part of Dayton intersection to be closed for 4 months starting today

By WHIO Staff,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9psj_0ksDtwmv00

Part of a Dayton intersection will be closed for several months starting today, according to the City of Dayton.

>> RELATED: NE Ohio Train Derailment: City of Dayton says water system not threatened

Monument Avenue will be closed to traffic between Keowee Street and Findlay Street starting Monday, February 20.

A contractor for the Department of Water will be installing a new water line from Findlay Street to the City of Dayton Ottawa Yards Entrance, the City said on its social media page .

A detour using First, Findlay, and Keowee Streets will also be posted.

Monument Avenue will remain open to local traffic between Keowee Street and the Ottawa Yards Entrance.

The closure is expected to last about four months.

