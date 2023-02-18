Part of Dayton intersection to be closed for 4 months starting today

Part of a Dayton intersection will be closed for several months starting today, according to the City of Dayton.

Monument Avenue will be closed to traffic between Keowee Street and Findlay Street starting Monday, February 20.

A contractor for the Department of Water will be installing a new water line from Findlay Street to the City of Dayton Ottawa Yards Entrance, the City said on its social media page .

A detour using First, Findlay, and Keowee Streets will also be posted.

Monument Avenue will remain open to local traffic between Keowee Street and the Ottawa Yards Entrance.

The closure is expected to last about four months.