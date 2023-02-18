Open in App
Georgia State
The Independent

Former US president Jimmy Carter to ‘spend remaining time’ at Georgia home

By Francesca Casonato,

10 days ago

The family of former US president Jimmy Carter has announced he will “spend his remaining time at home” receiving hospice care.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” the Carter Center wrote in a statement.

Mr Carter is a Democrat who became the 39th US president defeating former president Gerald Ford in 1976.

He served a single term and was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980.

