Saturday's Scores

11 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1AD1 State=

Championship=

Raft River 38, Oakley 34

Consolation=

Grace 63, Liberty Charter 32

Third Place=

Prairie 58, Lapwai 47

Class 1AD2 State=

Championship=

Council 52, Dietrich 42

Consolation=

Kendrick 59, Leadore 35

Third Place=

Rockland 38, Deary 31

Class 2A State=

Championship=

Melba 55, Soda Springs 46

Consolation=

Ririe 51, Grangeville 49

Third Place=

West Side 49, Cole Valley 41

Class 3A State=

Championship=

Snake River 49, Timberlake 36

Consolation=

Weiser 41, Parma 35

Third Place=

Teton 64, Sugar-Salem 62

Class 4A State=

Championship=

Sandpoint 69, Shelley 65

Consolation=

Pocatello 68, Minico 58

Third Place=

Bishop Kelly 42, Columbia 37

Class 5A State=

Championship=

Coeur d’Alene 65, Rocky Mountain 27

Consolation=

Rigby 45, Owyhee 28

Third Place=

Boise 66, Timberline 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

