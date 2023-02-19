Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1AD1 State=
Championship=
Raft River 38, Oakley 34
Consolation=
Grace 63, Liberty Charter 32
Third Place=
Prairie 58, Lapwai 47
Class 1AD2 State=
Championship=
Council 52, Dietrich 42
Consolation=
Kendrick 59, Leadore 35
Third Place=
Rockland 38, Deary 31
Class 2A State=
Championship=
Melba 55, Soda Springs 46
Consolation=
Ririe 51, Grangeville 49
Third Place=
West Side 49, Cole Valley 41
Class 3A State=
Championship=
Snake River 49, Timberlake 36
Consolation=
Weiser 41, Parma 35
Third Place=
Teton 64, Sugar-Salem 62
Class 4A State=
Championship=
Sandpoint 69, Shelley 65
Consolation=
Pocatello 68, Minico 58
Third Place=
Bishop Kelly 42, Columbia 37
Class 5A State=
Championship=
Coeur d’Alene 65, Rocky Mountain 27
Consolation=
Rigby 45, Owyhee 28
Third Place=
Boise 66, Timberline 37
