Meteorologist George Waldenberger said it was a quick cooldown from Friday into Saturday, but it’s almost over.

After one more comfortable night tonight, we begin another warmup Sunday, which will come in the mid-80s in some spots.

While most areas will be dry, there is a slight chance for a brief light shower near the coast.

Weather Center 9 will keep an eye out if one tries to form during the Daytona 500.

After that, Waldenberger said we should expect more record heat to arrive.

90s are possible during the second half of the workweek.

If we hit 90 Thursday, that would be our second-earliest first 90-degree day of the year.

The record earliest first 90-degree day was Feb. 15 back in 1935.

Most of the workweek looks very warm, if not hot, and dry. Stay cool in the rising February heat.

