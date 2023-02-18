Open in App
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Not as cold for Saturday evening

By Derek Beasley,

10 days ago

Abigail Degler has your Saturday evening forecast 03:09

BALTIMORE -- Clouds will increase across the Maryland area tonight with warmer overnight temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the low- to mid-50s. President's Day will be mostly cloudy as a cold front approaches the area with highs reaching close to 60 degrees.

Temperatures will remain mild through mid-week with highs mainly in the 50s. The next best chance for rain will move in by Wednesday and continue through Thursday morning.

On Thursday afternoon, temperature highs will be unseasonably warm in the low- to mid-70s.

The record high for Baltimore Thursday is 78 degrees. The city will likely remain a few degrees shy of that, but will still be impressive warmth for mid- to late February.

Cooler weather returns Friday with the next chance for precipitation coming next weekend, where we will have to watch for the potential for some wintry weather. Stay tuned.

