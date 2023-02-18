Open in App
Columbia, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man arrested after barricading inside home Friday night

By Erika McGuire,

11 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia Police arrested 38-year-old David Walter Rose Saturday after he barricaded himself in a house.

Columbia Police were called to the 4300 block of Derby Ridge for a domestic disturbance around 10 p.m. Friday night. Rose was barricaded inside the house and would not come out, according to police. Police said officers eventually negotiated Rose out of the house and he was arrested over an hour later.

David Walter Rose, 38
Courtesy: Columbia Police Department

Rose is charged with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault and unlawful weapon possession.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman hurt. The woman received medical treatment on scene for her injuries.
Check back for updates to this developing story.

The post Columbia man arrested after barricading inside home Friday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

