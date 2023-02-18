Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care, officials say

Former President Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care, according to a news release from the Carter Center.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers,” The Carter Center said.

In 1962, Carter won the election to Georgia’s State Senate. He lost his first gubernatorial campaign in 1966, but won the next election, becoming Georgia’s 76th governor on Jan. 12, 1971.

Carter announced his candidacy for President of the United States in December 1974. He won the nomination that year at the Democratic National Convention.

Carter was the 39th president of the United States, serving from 1977 to 1981. Shortly following the death of George H. W. Bush, Carter, became the longest-living president in U.S. history.

The 98-year-old Carter was born in Plains, Georgia, which is where he lives with his wife, Rosalynn.

Carter’s grandson, Jason Carter, said he visited his grandfather and grandmother on Friday.

“They are at peace and—as always—their home is full of love. Thank you all for your kind words,” he said of his visit.

This is a developing story, and Channel 2 Action News will provide you with the latest information on Carter’s health.

