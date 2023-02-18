Open in App
WKRN News 2

Some Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled, may contain glass

By Russell Falcon,

11 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — Beverage giant PepsiCo, which distributes many ready-to-drink Starbucks coffees, is recalling about 25,200 cases (12 bottles per case) of Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino products over concerns they could contain glass.

The affected drinks are 13.7-ounce Vanilla Frappuccinos bearing UPC number 0 12000-81331 3. Expiration dates on these 2023 products are March 8, May 29, June 4 and 10, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration .

Nexstar has reached out to PepsiCo for comment. Meanwhile, if you have concerns about the affected products and believe you may have purchased them, you can contact PepsiCo .

The FDA has not yet released its own recall of the product, however, consumers can report food-related problems to them here .

This is a developing story.

