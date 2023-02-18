Open in App
Antioch, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in connection with Antioch stabbing

By CBS San Francisco,

11 days ago

ANTIOCH – Police on Friday arrested a man described as a transient on suspicion of stabbing another man in the stomach in an Antioch neighborhood.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition Friday.

The case began when officers responded to a 911 call at 9:03 a.m. and arrived to find two men holding down a third man, police said. The incident took place at Country Hills Drive and Chism Way.

Witnesses told the officers that people in the neighborhood saw a man looking at vehicles in a suspicious manner, according to police. The man allegedly brandished a knife when residents confronted him, and in the ensuing altercation, another man was stabbed, police said.

Other residents chased the man and held him down until the officers arrived, according to police.

The officers took the man who was being held down into custody and allegedly recovered the weapon, a black pocket knife, police said. The officers also found a substance they suspected to be methamphetamine, burglary tools and a round of ammunition, according to police.

Johnnie Ray Bryce, 54, described as a transient, was arrested in connection with the stabbing and booked into the Martinez detention facility on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, possession of a controlled substance, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of burglary tools, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of the case is asked to contact Antioch police at (925) 778-2441 (option 9) or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using the keyword ANTIOCH.

