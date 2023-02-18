Open in App
Maplewood, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

A Commemoration Ceremony Marking the One Year Invasion of Ukraine by Russia

By Fred Smith,

11 days ago

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - A one-year Commemoration of the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be held on Saturday, February 25th from 5pm to 6pm. The event will be at the Jerry Ryan Plaza at the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley Street.

Speakers include Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis, South Orange Village President Sheena Collum, Father Sviatoslav Hot of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Holy Ascension in Maplewood, and other faith-based and community representatives.

Music of Ukraine and a candle lighting will be part of the event. Maplewood Town Hall will be lit in the colors of Ukraine for the weekend of February 24th.

Victor De Luca

Township Committee Member

Township of Maplewood

973-762-8120, Ext. 2108


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mayor Joshi Promotes Andrew Toth To Fire Chief
Edison, NJ15 hours ago
Phillipsburg Democrats Announce 2023 Candidates for Town Council
Phillipsburg, NJ21 hours ago
Madison Council Conducts 2023 Municipal Budget Hearing
Madison, NJ22 hours ago
Former Police Chief Named to Sayreville Borough Council
Sayreville, NJ14 hours ago
Prospect Park PBA Issues Vote of No Confidence in Majority of Governing Body
Prospect Park, NJ21 hours ago
Resident Speaks About the Dangers of Cell Phone Radiation at Township Committee Meeting
Millburn, NJ16 hours ago
Upcoming Kenilworth Borough Council Meeting
Kenilworth, NJ17 hours ago
Morristown Police Welcomes A Third New Officer to Their Ranks
Morristown, NJ17 hours ago
Hudson County Irish Flag Raising Set for Wednesday
Jersey City, NJ8 hours ago
Princeton Seeks Replacement for Municipal Clerk Delores Williams, Retiring This Summer
Princeton, NJ9 hours ago
Red Bank Mayor Billy Portman Responds to Councilman Ballard’s Accusations
Red Bank, NJ1 day ago
Newton Police Detective Reads to Students for Read Across America Week
Newton, NJ14 hours ago
Public Meeting for Accident-Prone Roxbury Rail Span Fix
Roxbury Township, NJ19 hours ago
BREAKING NEWS: NJ Senate Confirms Mayor Chris Bollwage as Port Authority Commissioner
Elizabeth, NJ1 day ago
Free Event in Madison; Drew Forum to Welcome The Lincoln Project’s Stuart Stevens and Rick Wilson
Madison, NJ18 hours ago
Black History Month Spotlight: Councilman Bill Dangler
Long Branch, NJ1 day ago
Newark Bids Farewell to Assistant Public Safety Director
Newark, NJ2 days ago
Tom Zuppa to Lead Journal Square Community Association
Jersey City, NJ12 hours ago
Slain Sayreville Councilwoman’s Funeral, March 4th in Newark
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Hackensack Fire Department Helps Hackensack Schools Kickoff Read Across America Week
Hackensack, NJ16 hours ago
Four Arrested in After-School Brawl Near Union High
Union, NJ20 hours ago
Scam Alert: Morris Plains Police Alert Residents to Scam Circulating the Area
Morris Plains, NJ1 day ago
Chatham Borough Council to Vote on Design for 'Bowers Lane Affordable Housing Project' at Monday, Feb. 27 Meeting
Chatham, NJ2 days ago
Four Police Officers Set to Take Oath of Office Tonight in Paramus
Paramus, NJ17 hours ago
Madison's May Day Has a New Name
Madison, NJ13 hours ago
South Orange Board of Trustees Announces Seton Village Neighborhood Preservation Program Coordinator & Approves Resolutions
South Orange, NJ10 hours ago
Madison Superintendent Coffee Discussed District Goals, Key Takeaways and Assessments
Madison, NJ19 hours ago
HABcore Announces 2023 Gala “Bella Italia” Honorees: Daniel and Alyse Dermer “Dermer Dreams,” Fair Haven, Robert C. Winters, Jr., Little Silver
Red Bank, NJ21 hours ago
Nutley St. Patrick's Day Dignitaries Honored Twice by Board of Commissioners
Nutley, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy