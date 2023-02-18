A Commemoration Ceremony Marking the One Year Invasion of Ukraine by Russia

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - A one-year Commemoration of the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be held on Saturday, February 25th from 5pm to 6pm. The event will be at the Jerry Ryan Plaza at the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley Street.

Speakers include Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis, South Orange Village President Sheena Collum, Father Sviatoslav Hot of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Holy Ascension in Maplewood, and other faith-based and community representatives.

Music of Ukraine and a candle lighting will be part of the event. Maplewood Town Hall will be lit in the colors of Ukraine for the weekend of February 24th.

Victor De Luca

Township Committee Member

Township of Maplewood

973-762-8120, Ext. 2108



