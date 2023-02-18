Kylie Jenner Takes Son Aire to Disneyland With Sister Stormi, Cousin Chicago! Photos

Baby’s first time in the Magic Kingdom! Kylie Jenner brought her son, Aire Webster , to Disneyland with his sister, Stormi Webster , and their cousin Chicago West .

The mom of two, 25, shared photos from the fun outing via her Instagram Stories on Friday, February 17. In a few snapshots, Kylie included her 5-year-old daughter and 5-year-old niece, whom Kim Kardashian shares with Kanye “Ye” West in addition to kids North, Saint and Psalm West .

In one clip, the Kardashians star was seen holding the little girls’ hands while walking through a path into Cars Land. In another precious video that Kylie captured, her 1-year-old baby boy was fed his “first ice cream” while sitting in his stroller, wearing a pair of jeans and a black sweatshirt.

Other accompanying shots in Kylie’s Stories included pictures of treats, including the park’s signature Dole Whip desserts.

Just two weeks prior, the makeup mogul threw her children a fun joint birthday bash , as the brother and sister duo turned 1 and 5, respectively, in early February.

“I gave you the gift of life, and life gave me the gift of you,” Kylie captioned a heartfelt Instagram post on February 1, in honor of her daughter’s special day. “The most special girl. This little face. I will miss it as it keeps changing. [Five] years of loving you and forever more to go. I will always be there for you, Storm girl.”

To celebrate Stormi, Kylie decked out the child’s room in colorful pastel balloons and a big birthday cake. Not only that, but the Kylie Skin founder even brought a large inflatable slide for Stormi and her friends to enjoy.

For her son, Kylie shared a separate heartfelt Instagram carousel post on February 2.

“AIRE. My son, my moon, my stars,” she captioned the post, featuring multiple videos of her and her baby boy’s most precious moments together. “Best year of my life with you. You complete us, my angel. Mommy loves you. Happy 1st birthday. May God always bless you.”

Although the brother and sister duo are four years apart in age, an insider previously told Life & Style that Stormi loves her little sibling and is “incredibly protective over him.”

Scroll down to see photos from Kylie, Aire, Stormi and Chicago’s magical visit!