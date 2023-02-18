Daniel Carlson's Jersey Retired By Alma Mater

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson's jersey was retired by his alma mater, The Classical Academy.

Thursday was a special day for Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson.

The All-Pro kicker had his jersey retired by his high school alma mater, The Classical Academy, according to The Colorado Springs Gazette.

Carlson spoke to the students of TCA about the adversity he endured on his way to becoming one of the NFL's most elite kickers.

“It’s great, because everything we talk about as a program and as a school, he’s the living embodiment of it,” TCA football coach Justin Rich said . “He’s been through the highest highs and the lowest lows, and he’s been the same person every day.”

Carlson comes off one of the best seasons of his career with the Silver and Black. He made 34 of 37 field goal attempts, including a career-high 11 from 50-plus yards out.

Among all kickers to ever don the Silver and Black, Carlson ranks second with 24 field goals from at least 50 yards. He finished the season with a 91.9 field-goal percentage.

That campaign followed a 2021 season in which Carlson led the league in field goals attempted (43) and field goals made (40).

TCA's football program never retired a jersey before Carlson's.

