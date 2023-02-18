Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Not Broken Up Amid Drama: They Have a ‘Very Intense Relationship’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Working through it. Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly have not broken up amid recent speculation , a source exclusively tells Us Weekly .

“They have a very intense relationship, and they are both very passionate people. That combination can sometimes explode, and they love hard but also fight hard,” the insider tells Us , noting the duo frequently go through “this type of drama” together . “It is really a communication issue that they need to work through and that is why they are going to counseling.”

The 35-year-old Jennifer’s Body actress — who got engaged to the rapper, 32, in January 2022 — first sparked breakup speculation earlier this month . Fox posted the lyrics to Beyoncé 's “Pray You Catch Me,” which alludes to infidelity , via her Instagram on February 12 and deleted all of her social media snaps with the “Emo Girl” crooner. Several hours later, the Transformers star deleted her entire profile .

While neither Fox nor Kelly addressed the cryptic social media upload, a second source told Us that they had a disagreement at a pre- Super Bowl party.

“Megan and MGK had a big fight in Arizona,” the insider told Us earlier this month . “She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening.”

Fox — who shares three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — had watched her man’s set at the Coors Light Birds Nest festival in Scottsdale, Arizona, on February 10. Several hours later, they were photographed looking cozy at the Cash App and Visa’s h.wood Homecoming Party. Fox was later scheduled to attend Sports Illustrated ’s The Party the following night, where the Ohio native performed, but she left Arizona early instead.

“MGK is young and his career has skyrocketed. He is in a much different trajectory than Megan, who has been a famous movie star for over a decade,” the first source tells Us . “She went through what he is going through now with the fame and notoriety years ago. She has been a great support system for him as he goes through this because she understands what it is like to suddenly have so much attention focused on you.”

While the Holiday in the Sun star has “passed” the partying phase in her life, Kelly (real name Colson Baker) still enjoys hitting the town but does feel guilty about consistently going out.

“MGK feels conflicted about partying like a rock star and enjoying this exciting time in his life [over] settling down,” the insider adds. “That is why they are at different stages in life. That is the real reason why they are struggling at the moment.”

While neither Fox nor Kelly — who shares daughter Casie, 13, with ex Emma Cannon — have publicly opened up about their relationship struggles, fans speculated that the Grammy nominee had been unfaithful . Further rumors circulated that Kelly had an affair with Sophie Lloyd , a guitarist who accompanied him on his Mainstream Sellout tour.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” his guitarist’s management team told Us in a statement on Wednesday, February 15, denying the claims. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.”

Fox and the “Bloody Valentine” performer first connected on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass , debuting their relationship in 2020. Two years later, Kelly proposed .

With reporting by Andrea Simpson and Travis Cronin