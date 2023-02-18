22 WPIAL football players picked for Big School East-West all-star game
By Chris Harlan,
10 days ago
Pine-Richland teammates Ryan Palmieri, Jake Beam, John Rottinghaus and Matt Nicely, who won a state title together in December, were among 22 WPIAL football players chosen for the Big School East-West all-star game.
The East-West event consists of two games May 21 at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg. The big school game for Class 4A-6A players starts at 5 p.m., with a small school game at noon for classes A-3A.
Two WPIAL schools had three players selected for the big school West roster. Aliquippa teammates Naquan Crowder, Jason McBride and Donovan Walker were picked, along with Mt. Lebanon’s Grayson Dee, Kade Capristo and Will Hartung.
Also selected were Plum’s Eryck Moore-Watkins, Bethel Park’s Aidan Currie, Hampton’s Benny Haselrig, Canon-McMillan’s Andrew Kocan and Kent McMahon, North Allegheny’s Abdullah Daud, Central Catholic’s Andrew Fontana, Franklin Regional’s Maxwell Leven, Gateway’s Anez Jordan, Woodland Hills’ Cruz McMillan and Central Valley’s Rylan Jeter and Jayvin Thompson.
