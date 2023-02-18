22 WPIAL football players picked for Big School East-West all-star game

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Ryan Palmieri eludes Imhotep Charter’s Zahir Mathis during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School.

Pine-Richland teammates Ryan Palmieri, Jake Beam, John Rottinghaus and Matt Nicely, who won a state title together in December, were among 22 WPIAL football players chosen for the Big School East-West all-star game.

The East-West event consists of two games May 21 at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg. The big school game for Class 4A-6A players starts at 5 p.m., with a small school game at noon for classes A-3A.

Two WPIAL schools had three players selected for the big school West roster. Aliquippa teammates Naquan Crowder, Jason McBride and Donovan Walker were picked, along with Mt. Lebanon’s Grayson Dee, Kade Capristo and Will Hartung.

Also selected were Plum’s Eryck Moore-Watkins, Bethel Park’s Aidan Currie, Hampton’s Benny Haselrig, Canon-McMillan’s Andrew Kocan and Kent McMahon, North Allegheny’s Abdullah Daud, Central Catholic’s Andrew Fontana, Franklin Regional’s Maxwell Leven, Gateway’s Anez Jordan, Woodland Hills’ Cruz McMillan and Central Valley’s Rylan Jeter and Jayvin Thompson.

Big School West roster

Pos., Name, School

QB, Finn Furmanek, State College

QB, Isaac Sines, Cumberland Valley

RB, Artis Simmons, McDowell

RB, Eryck Moore-Watkins, Plum

TE/HB, Grayson Dee, Mt. Lebanon

TE/HB, Aidan Currie, Bethel Park

ATH, Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland

WR, Wakeem Page, Cathedral Prep

WR, Benny Haselrig, Hampton

WR, Parker Hines, Central York

OL, Andrew Kocan, Canon-McMillan

OL, Abdullah Daud, North Allegheny

OL, Jake Beam, Pine-Richland

OL, Kade Capristo, Mt. Lebanon

OL, Andrew Fontana, Central Catholic

OL, Maxwell Leven, Franklin Regional

OL, Layton Schmick, Carlisle Area

DT, Thomas Nelson, Carlisle Area

DT, Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa

DT, Jason McBride, Aliquippa

DE, John Rottinghaus, Pine-Richland

DE, Manny Miller, Altoona

DE, Cruz McMillan, Woodland Hills

ILB, Kent McMahon, Canon-McMillan

ILB, Will Hartung, Mt. Lebanon

OLB, Ez Thomas, Carlisle Area

OLB, Will Stone, State College

CB, Donovan Walker, Aliquippa

CB, Rylan Jeter, Central Valley

CB, Anez Jordan, Gateway

CB, Ray Jackson, McDowell

S, Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley

S, Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove

P/K, Ian Brandt, State College

P/K, Derek Witmer, Cedar Cliff

LS, Matt Nicely, Pine-Richland

Head coach

Matt Lintal, State College

Assistant coaches

Christopher Grube, Kennard-Dale

Eric Foust, Shippensburg

Jason Dressler, Mifflinburg

Kurt Condo, Juniata

Ryan Linn, Moon

Big School East roster

Pos., Name, School

QB, Jake Fotta, Emmaus

QB, Harrison Susi, Coatesville

RB, Ethan Shine, Central Bucks East

RB, Andre Weidman, Ephrata

WR, Connor Shamany, Hazleton Area

WR, Asir Moore, Imhotep Charter

WR, Shaun Purvy, Souderton Area

WR, Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown

ATH, Matthew Cusatis, Hazleton Area

ATH, Nico Bossi, Abington Heights

OL, Anthony Caccese, Exeter Township

OL, Liam Powers, Central Bucks East

OL, Ethan Speece, Wyoming Area

OL, John Jones, Crestwood

OL, Luke Zlogar, Central Dauphin

OL, Sean Wilson, Easton Area

OL, Brian Cherry, Cheltenham

DT, Kyree Butler, Upper Dublin

DT, Jabree Davis, Chester

DT, David Nguyen, Frankford

DE, Kion Wright, Cheltenham

DE, Chuckie Drain, Cocalico

DE, Riley Hackett, Upper Dublin

ILB, Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central

ILB, Kade Werner, Bishop McDevitt

OLB, Zach Zollers, Spring-Ford

OLB, Razay Bowles, Susquehanna Township

CB, Jalen Fletcher, Freedom

CB, Ian Amegatcher, Central Dauphin East

CB, Nakhi Bullock, Parkland

CB, Corey Wright-Downing, Imhotep Charter

S, Daimon Jacobs, West Chester Rustin

S, Alexie Sangster Jr., Freedom

K/P, Ty Quintois, Souderton Area

K/P, Gryffin Mitstifer, Parkland

LS, Chris Smolenak, Crestwood

Head coach

Matt Ortega, Coatesville

Assistant coaches

Tom Hetrick, Central Bucks South

John Lorchak, Muhlenberg

Matt Senneca, Whitehall

Shawn Daignault, Bethlehem Liberty

Paul Russick, Honesdale

