netflixjunkie.com

Twitter Divided as ‘Wednesday’s’ Jenna Ortega Is Set to Host SNL Alongside Pop Group the 1975 By Srabani Biswas, 11 days ago

By Srabani Biswas, 11 days ago

Jenna Ortega has been basking in the glory of her hit show Wednesday. Ever since the series was released last year, the show has propelled ...