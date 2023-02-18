Hollywood star Tom Hanks at Villa Park to cheer on Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Hollywood star Tom Hanks is at Villa Park to watch his favourite Premier Club Aston Villa in action against Arsenal today.

It is believed to be the first time that the 66-year-old has attended a match at Villa Park since he revealed he was a fan of the club back in 2008.

Asked in an interview in 2013 whether he was a Villa fan, he replied: "I am. Well I've seen one Aston Villa match, it was a friendly in the United States.

"I try to keep up. I have a very good friend that lives and dies by Aston Villa, he's in Los Angeles as well, so I'm always getting my updates from him.

"Because I can never figure out what channel the football match is on on my grid at home - 583, 643, 801? I can never quite find it."

See more

Hanks was pictured meeting several Aston Villa players ahead of the match against Arsenal, before taking his seat for the game to great applause and amid much attention from the fans.

"It's a pleasure to have you with us at Villa Park, @TomHanks," the club wrote on their official Twitter account.